Who are the last 5 Cardinals to play every game in a full season?
Playing in every single game of a major league season is one of the rarest feats a player can ever accomplish.
Stan Musial, 1943, 1946, 1948-1949, 1952-1956
What more can be said about the exceptional career of Musial? All of the All-Star appearances, the 7 batting championships, the 3 MVPS and 3 World Series titles, and still to this day holding several offensive records in Cardinals history. Musial played his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals and in 9 of those seasons, he did not miss a single game. And of course, in those seasons he was outstanding in all of them, as he was in the prime of his career.
He won his first MVP in 1943 as a 22-year-old where he led the league in AVG/OBP/SLG and OPS, he would lead the league in those categories again in 1948 while also just following short of the Triple Crown (Ralph Kiner and Johnny Mize hit one more home run than Musial in 1948) and he had 103 extra-base hits which seem difficult to even fathom. 1949 was the first of 3 consecutive seasons where he finished runner-up for MVP while still leading the league in several offensive categories, and this was right before Musial had the longest streak of his career without missing a game.
From Opening Day 1952 to late August 1957, Stan "The Man" Musial did not miss a game, not a single one, which adds up to 895 consecutive games played. During that remarkable stretch in what were his age 31-36 seasons, his 162-game average saw him slash .330/.419/.575 with 31 home runs, 116 RBI, and just over 200 hits. It didn't matter that he was getting old, it didn't matter that he never got a day of rest during this stretch, it didn't matter that he was playing scheduled doubleheaders, 10 games in a week, the constant nonstop grind, he still was one of the best hitters in the game.
When his consecutive games streak ended in 1957, at the time it was the longest such streak in National League history. Musial held the NL record until 1969 when it was broken by the Chicago Cubs Billy Williams. Musial would play another 6 seasons after his "Iron Man Streak " ended and continued to be as consistent as ever. He played in at least 115 games every year and was voted as an All-Star in every season including his final season in 1963 at the ripe age of 42. This run of dominance further solidified himself as the face of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise.