Who are the last 5 Cardinals to play every game in a full season?
Playing in every single game of a major league season is one of the rarest feats a player can ever accomplish.
It's a long, grueling marathon that is the Major League Baseball season. Being able to show up to work every day and play shows some high levels of durability, perseverance, and commitment. It is an accomplishment however, that is hardly ever seen in this day in age.
So far this season, Juan Soto, Eugenio Suarez, Marcus Semien, Ronald Acuna, Jr., Matt Olson, and Anthony Volpe are the only players to have played in all of their team's games this season. There were only two players last season who played in all 162 games ( Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson both with Atlanta) so this has become a very rare achievement.
When it comes to the history of the Cardinals, the longest "Iron Man" streak, which means consecutive games played without missing a game, belongs to Hall of Famer Stan Musial. " Stan the Man " played in 895 consecutive games from April of 1952 to August of 1957, which stands as the 8th longest streak in MLB history.
The reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in games played this season, as he has only missed four games. Goldschmidt is also the last Cardinal to go a season without missing a game as he appeared in all 58 Cardinal games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, after only missing one game in 2019. Albert Pujols appeared in 161 games in 2001 and 2008, and Jose Oquendo played in 163 out of 164 games for the Redbirds in 1989, these two are the most recent out of many Cardinals to play a season with just missing one game.
Keith Hernandez and Tom Herr didn't miss a game in the strike-shortened 1981 season (103 total games) which is very admirable, but focusing on just the seasons that were fully played out, who in Cardinal history has gone a full 162-game season without missing a single game? Here are the most recent, and these names are not so recent.