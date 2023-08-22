Who are the last 5 Cardinals players with 100 RBI seasons?
There are surprisingly few Cardinals with 100 RBI seasons
2. Paul Goldschmidt in 2022
Paul Goldschmidt came close to hitting 100 RBIs on several occasions but finally hit the mark in 2022 when he knocked in 115 RBI.
The 2022 season was, without a doubt, an MVP season for Goldschmidt. In addition to the 115 RBI, Goldy had 35 home runs, 41 doubles, and 106 runs scored. In addition to being the league's MVP in 2022, he was an NL All-Star and a Silver Slugger. While he didn't make the honor in 2022, he has been a Gold Glove first baseman for the Cardinals.
While he has slowed down a little in 2023, he still can be an offensive leader on the Cardinals. The 2023 season has been rough for the entire squad. Hopefully, Goldschmidt resets after a tough season and returns for an outstanding 2023.
1. Albert Pujols in 2001 - 2010
Albert Pujols was among the St. Louis Cardinals' best-hitting players in their storied history. In the first ten seasons of his career, he hit over 100 RBI in each season. When he returned to the team in 2022, he didn't hit the mark again, but the rehashing of his time as a Cardinal greatly benefited him and the organization.
In 2001, Pujols was named NL Rookie of the Year, was an All-Star, and a Silver Slugger. He also received the vote for NL MVP. He knocked 130 RBI that season for the Cardinals. In 2002, he hit 127 RBI; in 2003, 124; In 2004, 123; In 2005, 117; In 2006, 137; in 2007, 103; in 2008, 116; in 2009, 135; and in 2010, 118. He did have 99 RBI in 2011.
Pujols was the NL MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He received votes each year he didn't win the honor. He was an NL All-Star, Silver Slugger, and a Gold Glove-winning first baseman.
It was fantastic to see him return to the Cardinals in 2022. It would have only been better if he had knocked over 100 RBI for a season again in addition to his eclipsing 700 home runs for his career.