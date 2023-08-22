Who are the last 5 Cardinals players with 100 RBI seasons?
There are surprisingly few Cardinals with 100 RBI seasons
4. Matt Holliday in 2010 and 2012
Matt Holliday had some fantastic seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, quickly leading him to be named to the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Holliday was a member of the Cardinals from 2009 - 2016. He was a member of the Cardinals 2011 World Series Championship team. He also played on the 2013 NLCS championship team.
Holliday was one of the most prolific hitters for the Cardinals during his time with the team, leading to significant run production. In 2010, Holliday hit 103 RBI. In 2012, he hit 102 RBI. He was a member of the NL All-Star team in both seasons and did receive MVP votes. He was a Silver Slugger in 2010, as well.
3. Nolan Arenado in 2021 and 2022
Since being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals before 2021, Nolan Arenado has remained one of Major League Baseball's top players. He's been an NL All-Star and a Gold Glove defender at third base. In 2022, he was a Silver Slugger and was third in the MVP voting.
He's crossed the century mark for RBI in both seasons he's been with the Cardinals and is well on his way to hitting the mark again this season. In 2021, he hit 105 RBI. In 2022, he hit 103 RBI. As of Aug 20., Arenado has 85 RBI and seems well on his way to hitting over 100 again.
Arenado is one of the most exciting players for the Cardinals, and it's fun to see what he's accomplished for the team.