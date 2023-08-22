Who are the last 5 Cardinals players with 100 RBI seasons?
There are surprisingly few Cardinals with 100 RBI seasons
Throughout the 2000s, the St. Louis Cardinals have had several high-caliber hitters. Unfortunately, those hitters didn't produce very many runs batted in.
Throughout the past two decades, the Cardinals had tremendous success—four World Series appearances with two World Series Championships in 2006 and 2011. The Cardinals had several winning seasons with many memorable moments, including numerous playoff appearances.
But that success didn't translate into equal success for many of the Cardinals' stacked rosters during that time frame. Fans would think several players had over 100 RBI during this time.
That's just not so.
Considering how horrible the 2023 season is, the Cardinals do have a player who could hit 100 RBI this season. Nolan Arenado has 85 RBI as of Aug. 20. The rest of the team is far off the mark to hit 100 RBI. Given the team's record of 54-66, it's not surprising.
But the Cardinals have had some fantastic players. Let's look at the players who did have over 100 RBI seasons.
5. Ryan Ludwick in 2008
Ludwick had the best season of his career for the Cardinals in 2008. He was a Silver Slugger that season and a member of the NL All-Star team. He slashed .299/.375/.591 with an OPS of .966. He had had 40 doubles that season, three triples, 37 home runs, 104 runs scored, and 113 RBI.
Ludwick signed as a free agent with the Cardinals in 2008. At the trade deadline in 2010, art of a 3-team trade by the Cardinals to the Padres. The Padres sent Corey Kluber to Cleveland. The Padres sent Nick Greenwood to the Cardinals Cleveland sent Jake Westbrook to the Cardinals. This was a pretty controversial move that still upsets fans. Even with his help in the 2011 World Series, Westbrook was not a fan favorite.