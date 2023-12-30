While Cardinals fans are freaking out, the Cubs are the only team to not make a move
The Chicago Cubs remain as the only team this offseason to not add a player via free agency or trade.
Say what you want about the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason thus far, but at least they have been active. The Cardinals have signed Lancy Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray. They also traded Tyler O'Neill for Nick Robertson and Victor Santos. St. Louis was even active in the Rule 5 Draft, adding Ryan Fernandez among others. The Cardinals are one of twenty-nine teams who have either signed or traded for a player this offseason.
The one team that remains, you ask? Well, that is none other than the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals' intra-division rival has been completely silent this offseason. They lost key players such as Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario, and Marcus Stroman to free agency, and they have yet to replace any of these players.
The Cubs were in on Shohei Ohtani, but he went to Los Angeles. They were in the running for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but he followed Ohtani. Bring back Jeimer Candelario? He's going to Cincinnati. Perhaps Korean outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee could have replaced Cody Bellinger in center field, but the San Francisco Giants signed him.
There are plenty of pitchers left in free agency, and Bellinger remains a free agent. Chicago does have time to fill out their roster, but while the Cardinals, Reds, and even Pirates improve their rosters, the Cubs are sitting on the sideline watching it all go down. The National League Central has passed up the Chicago Cubs thus far.
While we may not all agree with John Mozeliak's additions and acquisitions this year, we as fans can at least be happy that the front office has been active. The roster could still use improvements, but the Cardinals are looking to be a top-three team in the division. With some bullpen upgrades, St. Louis could take the lead in the division next year.