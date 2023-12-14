When do Cardinals pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training in 2024?
Here is a look at the Cardinals' Spring Training schedule as they prepare for the 2024 season.
By Josh Jacobs
With the hot stove continuing to burn and 2024 right around the corner, the St. Louis Cardinals and other clubs around baseball will begin ramping up for Spring Training in the very near future.
While the 2023 season was a major letdown for St. Louis, 2024 figures to be a better year, led by a more stabilized pitching staff and a lineup that figured to get better and better as their young bats develop. There is still time for the Cardinals to make more upgrades to their roster, so we may see more new faces added in the coming weeks.
When do Cardinals pitchers and catchers report this coming season?
Clubs do not typically announce their official pitchers and catcher report date until January, but we can have a pretty good idea of what St. Louis will do based on last year's schedule.
The Cardinals had their pitchers and catchers report on Tuesday, February 14th this past season, so based on that timeframe, we should expect them to report around Tuesday, February 13th in 2024. Last season, the Cardinals were one of the clubs who had to navigate having many players leave Spring Training to be a part of the World Baseball Classic, so they are likely looking forward to having their entire team in camp this time around.
When does the Cardinals' Spring Training start?
Cardinals fans tend to be some of the best in baseball at making their way down to Jupiter, Flordia to see their team prepare for the upcoming season. If you haven't made plans to attend Spring Training yet and would like to in 2024, their first game action will come in the form of a doubleheader on Saturday, February 24th. Being a split squad outing, some of the team will be at Rogers Dean Stadium to face off with the Miami Marlins, while the other half of the club will be playing against the New York Mets.
This year, the Cardinals are doing something a bit different with the end of their Spring Training schedule. After wrapping up their final Grapefruit League game against the Houston Astros, they'll fly out to Mesa, Arizona to take on the Chicago Cubs for a two-game set at their Spring Training facility on March 25th-26th, before traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for their first game of the regular season on March 28th.