What to expect out of Cardinals' Lance Lynn in 2024
Lance Lynn was the first of three starters signed by the Cardinals this winter. But what can fans expect from the last remaining holdover from the 2011 World Series team?
By Curt Bishop
Positives of the Lynn signing
We've already mentioned one thing that Lynn can do for the Cardinals. He can eat innings.
Lynn is an absolute workhorse who pitched 183.2 innings this past season with the White Sox and Dodgers. He also is durable and can take the ball for you every fifth day. The 36-year-old right-hander made 32 starts in 2023.
When the Cardinals set out to add three starting pitchers, they made it very clear that they would be looking for pitchers who generate swings and misses as opposed to pitch-to-contact hurlers.
Lynn struck out 191 batters during the regular season and averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. These are certainly encouraging signs.
In this day and age, the importance of pitchers who can miss bats consistently cannot be overstated. That typically plays well in the postseason as well. Lynn may not have the velocity that some pitchers have, but he does miss bats and can pile up the strikeouts. He even had a 16-strikeout performance against the Mariners before the All-Star break.
That is something the Cardinals can potentially look forward to in 2024. It's been a while since they've had durable workhorses in their rotation. Adam Wainwright wasn't able to be that guy in 2023 due to injuries. Lynn is just one of three innings eaters the Cardinals have already added to their new-look rotation.
The Cardinals were desperate for innings. Fortunately, they can now count on their starters to provide some of those much-needed innings.