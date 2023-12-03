What to expect out of Cardinals' Lance Lynn in 2024
Lance Lynn was the first of three starters signed by the Cardinals this winter. But what can fans expect from the last remaining holdover from the 2011 World Series team?
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals have added three starting pitchers, but their offseason work is far from finished.
The first of three additions to the rotation was a familiar face in Lance Lynn. Lynn made his Major League debut in 2011 with the Cardinals and played a key role in the team's run to their 11th World Series title as a member of the bullpen.
He then transitioned to being a starter and was with the team through the 2017 season. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal on Monday of last week to return to St. Louis.
During his time with the White Sox, Lynn was a pretty durable pitcher, earning an All-Star nod and also helping guide the team to the postseason in 2021. Last season was a different story. In 32 starts with the White Sox and Dodgers, he won 13 games but posted a 5.73 ERA.
And so, this has led Cardinals fans to worry a little bit about the team's new addition. Was 2023 an outlier, or was it the start of a trend? Can he get back to being the pitcher he was in 2021 and 2022 with the White Sox? Might he be on the decline?
There are a lot of unknowns. The signing comes with a bit of a risk, but also is a helpful signing, as Lynn is an innings eater and can be counted on to go deep in games.