What the St. Louis Cardinals need to do before next year
If the St. Louis Cardinals truly want to be competitive next year, then why aren’t they making changes and getting prepared
Outfield
Keeping with my theme of defense up the middle, I will start with centerfield. This goes to Tommy Edman. His defense isn’t elite, and his arm isn’t the strongest on the team but he is consistently above average, rarely makes mistakes, and he has a steadying influence on the outfield. I also want his bat and speed and attitude in my lineup every day.
Right field will still be Jordan Walker. Since he will have a year in the big leagues by the time Spring Training rolls around I would even try to get him a few games at first base. I still think that it’s possible that’s where he ends up and with Goldschmidt going into a contract year it would be nice to know if there is a fit there.
Left field for me would be Lars Nootbaar. This year he has the third most home runs, third most stolen bases, and the highest WAR on the team. His energy is sorely needed and it gets me another left-handed bat in the lineup.