What the St. Louis Cardinals need to do before next year
If the St. Louis Cardinals truly want to be competitive next year, then why aren’t they making changes and getting prepared
Infield
The infield is easy. No more moving people around.
First base is Paul Goldschmidt.
Then second base is Nolan Gorman. A second baseman with this much power and making constant improvements with his defense need to be in the lineup every day.
Shortstop we bring up Mason Winn. Today. If you want him as your Opening Day shortstop next year let him make the mistakes now. Don’t do what you did with Walker and bring him up then send him down again. Also with his laser arm, it would be good to have him here for at least one year with Goldschmidt at first.
Third base is obviously Nolan Arenado. No comments needed.