What Should The Cardinals Do If Adam Wainwright's Struggles Continue?
3. Add A Starter
This is something the Cardinals really should have done this past offseason.
While they were never going to pursue the likes of Carlos Rodon, Jacob deGrom, or Justin Verlander, more affordable options such as Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker, and Jameson Taillon were available.
The Cardinals somewhat addressed this with the addition of Andrew Suarez, but they could stand to add another arm as an insurance policy. Signing somebody like Mike Minor could be a good short-term solution, but the trade deadline gives them an opportunity to add a frontline starter.
It would be wise for the Cardinals to potentially check in on starters such as Dylan Cease (which we speculated here at the site), Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, or even Shane Bieber.