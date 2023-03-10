What Should The Cardinals Do If Adam Wainwright's Struggles Continue?
2. Give The Young Guys A Chance
Speaking of Jake Woodford and Andre Pallante, both pitched admirably when given the opportunity to start. Pallante's most recent start was a dominant eight-inning performance in which he held the Nationals scoreless.
Woodford has looked good each time the Cardinals have given him a start. In fact, he allowed just three hits over four shutout innings against the Yankees in his most recent start, so there's definitely some promise there.
With Wainwright aging, it might make sense to put a younger arm in the rotation in his place while he fills the long relief role.
Other names that could be under consideration include Matthew Liberatore, Connor Thomas, Gordon Graceffo, and Michael McGreevy.