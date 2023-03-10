What Should The Cardinals Do If Adam Wainwright's Struggles Continue?
1. Move Him To The Bullpen
Perhaps Wainwright could finish his career the way he started it; in the bullpen.
Wainwright is entering the final season of his storied career after confirming as much when he was re-signed. But long ago, Wainwright was not a starter and was actually used primarily in relief, even being handed the closer's role in 2006 when Jason Isringhausen went down.
All he did was close out all three postseason series, which included a looking strikeout of Carlos Beltran in Game 7 of the NLCS.
A year later, Wainwright was moved to the rotation and became the team's ace, only pitching in relief after returning from injuries in 2015 and again in 2017. But with him being 41 years old, it might be worth it to consider a bullpen role for the right-hander to preserve his arm and potentially use him as a spot starter on occasion, similar to Jake Woodford and Andre Pallante.