What happened to the 5 free agent shortstops of 2021?
The Free Agent Shortstop class of 2021 was supposed to be the deepest at one particular position since 1976. Did the Cardinals miss out on this opportunity?
5. Javier Baez
Javier Baez is one those players who offer a little of everything. He can hit, he is a good fielder, he's fun to watch, and he strikes out a lot. He's also a versatile player, probably the most versatile of the five. He was the Cubs version of Tommy Edman. He has played more at short in his career, but also has put in substantial time at 2nd.
When Baez looks back on his career, his prime was likely spent with Cubs. During his eight years in Chicago, Baez hit a slash line of .262/.303/.474 with a OPS+ of 102, and a WAR of 21.6. He also finished second for the NL MVP in 2018 and won a Silver Slugger Award. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 and made two All-Star Appearances.
Defensively, Statcast has his OAA from 2016 to 2021 at 50, which is sixth among shortstops.
On July 30, 2021, Baez was traded to the New York Mets. The former first round draft pick played short until Fransico Lindor returned from the IL, then moved to second base.
Javier Baez took his right-handed bat to Detroit when he signed a six-year, $140 million contract in December 2021. His slash line since going to the Tigers is .234/.272/.372 with an OPS+ of 82 and a WAR of 3.3.
The 30-year-old is still a solid defensive shortstop, with a OAA of 10 since joining the Tigers.