What happened to the 5 free agent shortstops of 2021?
The Free Agent Shortstop class of 2021 was supposed to be the deepest at one particular position since 1976. Did the Cardinals miss out on this opportunity?
4. Corey Seager
When Corey Seager entered free agency after the 2021 season, he could be fairly described as a good bat for any lineup, but his defense would be considered marginal.
During his 7 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seager hit a slash line of .297/.367/.504 with an OPS+ of 131, and a WAR of 21.2. He was also the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, earned two Silver Slugger Awards, made two All-Star Appearances, and led the NL in doubles in 2019(44).
From 2016 to 2012, the North Carolina native had an OAA of -17, which was 34th among all shortstops in baseball.
In December 2021, Seager took his left-handed bat to Texas when he signed a 10-year $325 million contract with the Rangers. It was the largest contract ever rewarded in Ranger history, even surpassing Alex Rodriguez's $252 million deal in 2000.
Since arriving in Texas, Seager has made his bat felt by slugging 33 HR and 83 RBI in 2022, and so far, a potential career year in 2023. The 29-year-old is hitting a slash line of .350/.413/.632 and an OPS+ of 182. He currently leads the AL in BA, SLG, and WAR (4.5). His current OAA is a respectable 0, which is 25th in baseball.