What happened to the 5 free agent shortstops of 2021?
The Free Agent Shortstop class of 2021 was supposed to be the deepest at one particular position since 1976. Did the Cardinals miss out on this opportunity?
3. Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa is one of the better offensive shortstops in the game, and plays a solid defensive game. During Correa's seven years in Houston, the Puerto Rican native hit a slash line of .277/.356/..481 with a 127 OPS+, and a 34.1 WAR.
From 2016 to 2021, Correa, had an OAA of 28, which is eighth among all shortstops in baseball. Additionally, he was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2015, won a Gold Glove in 2021, and made two All-Star appearances while with the Astros.
After rejecting a Qualifying Offer from the Astros, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on March 22, 2022. His right-handed bat proceeded to have an outstanding year with the Twins, hitting a slash line of .291/.366/..467 with an OPS+ of 138 and a WAR of 5.5.
As the shortstop for the Twins in 2022, Correa's OAA fell to a -3, which was 26th among shortstops in baseball.
Carlos Correa's path to the 2023 season, took an interesting, if not controversial turn during the offseason. Correa opted out of his final two seasons with the Twins, and signed 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Fransico Giants. However, during a physical, the Giants became concerned about Correa's ankle, and wanted to renegotiate. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, reached out to other teams, and reached an agreement with the New York Mets for a 12-year, $315 million contract. After a physical, the Mets expressed concern about Correa's ankle and wanted to renegotiate also.
Finally, the ordeal ended when Correa re-signed with the Twins for six years and $200 million plus vesting options, which could mean another $70 million for the right-handed shortstop.
As of this writing, Carlos Correa is having maybe his worse offensive year since being in the majors. Currently, his hitting a slash line of .227/.301/.404 with an OPS+ of 94. Defensively, he is 12th among shortstops in baseball with an OAA of 4.