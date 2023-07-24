What happened to the 5 free agent shortstops of 2021?
The Free Agent Shortstop class of 2021 was supposed to be the deepest at one particular position since 1976. Did the Cardinals miss out on this opportunity?
2. Fransico Lindor
Of the Free Agent shortstops in the Class of 2021, Lindor was the best in the bunch. During his six years in Cleveland, he won two Silver Slugger Awards, two Gold Gloves, and made four All-Star Appearances.
During his six-year run with the Guardians, he hit a slash line of .285/.346/.488 with an OPS+ of 118. Additionally, he had a WAR of 28.1 while in Cleveland, and was top among shortstops from 2016 to 2021 with a OAA of 105.
Lindor was one of the most durable players in baseball, playing in respectively, 158, 159, 158, 143, and played in all 60 games in the Covid shorten 2020 season. In three of those years he led baseball in plate appearances.
However, before Lindor could hit free agency, the Guardians traded the switch hitter to the New York Mets in January of 2021. The Mets then signed Puerto Rican native to a 10-year, $341 million extension. Redbird Rants contributor Matt Graves called it right in 2020.
Since being in New York, Lindor has hit a three year slash line of .247/.328/.440 with a 114 OPS+, and a WAR of 12. He is still one of most durable players in the game, and has a three-year OAA of 37, which is best among all shortstops.