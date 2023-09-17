What each Cardinal pitcher has to prove during the final stretch
Every Cardinal still has something to play for, even though the team is on the brink of elimination. Today, we'll break down what each member of the pitching staff must prove over the final weeks of the season!
Andrew Suárez
Andrew Suárez is a more interesting name than many believe. Initially selected in the 2015 draft, Suárez has methodically worked his way through the minors, enjoying success at basically every level he's pitched at. At just 21, he's an interesting arm that the Cardinals are unlikely to give away for free. I believe his spot on the 40-man roster is secure unless the Cardinals find themselves in the middle of a severe roster crunch.
Looking towards next year, the southpaw absolutely has the potential to play a big role in the bullpen. He also has the potential to be optioned back to AAA where he may labor in vain all season. For now, he's the low man on the totem pole. Making a couple of changes, including halving his walk rate, would allow him to change the minds of Cardinals fans. Unfortunately, that is more easily said than done.
However, if Suárez wants to lock up a bullpen spot for 2024, he needs to cut down significantly on his walks while also striking more hitters out. If he can prove he's capable of preventing baserunners and generating whiffs, Suárez will put himself in an optimal position to succeed in 2024.