Weighing the pros and cons of a Paul Goldschmidt extension

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt looks like himself again, and while that's too late for the team to gain meaningful ground in the National League playoff picture, Goldy may be playing himself into a contract extension in St. Louis. Goldschmidt has stated his intentions to play again in the 2025 season, and he'd be a clear extension candidate for the Cardinals going forward.

However, with the emergence of Alec Burleson as a potential successor at first base, and with Luken Baker's intriguing bat waiting as well, is that really the best decision for the Cardinals' long-term future? Until the start of September, Goldschmidt had regressed to a below-average bat and was unplayably bad with runners in scoring position. So, was that the type of hitter Goldschmidt is at age 37, or was he just in an extremely long slump before finding himself in the last month of the season? Here are some of the pros and cons of extending Paul Goldschmidt.

The pros

Paul Goldschmidt has had a resurgence in September

In August, Paul Goldschmidt slashed .272/.337/.478 for an .815 OPS and he's slashed .313/.340/.521 for an .861 OPS so far in September. While the numbers with runners in scoring position are still quite alarming, he's been better in the clutch as of late, and he could be the bat the Cardinals need to get the offense going in 2025. If his decline in the first half of 2024 wasn't actually a sign of age regression, but rather a massive slump, he could return in 2025 with a big bounceback season.

If the Cardinals can count on a resurgent Goldschmidt and improved Arenado to lead the offense, they'll have the pieces they need to win. The pitching should be good enough with a competent offense to get to the Postseason. There just may be enough on the roster to talk yourself into it.

The Cardinals could use him as a role model for younger players

In evaluating Paul Goldschmidt's "veteran leadership," it's probably not as great as we'd like. After all, he was one of the veterans asking for the additions of Matt Carpenter and Brandon Crawford this offseason to stabilize the clubhouse. However, having Goldy as an established veteran in the league and a future Hall of Famer would be tremendous for up-and-coming players like Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Victor Scott II. Young players can gather a lot of information from observing the routines and processes of established players like Goldy.

He enjoys playing in St. Louis and would probably sign a team friendly deal

"He wanted to be here" is a bit of an overstated cliche at this point, but having free agents who want to play for your team is extremely important. Sure, the Cardinals should've applied that logic to players like Max Scherzer, who they weren't willing to pay, but it does help keep payroll down and morale high. Some free agents sign with new teams for the salary without showing much dedication or drive to help their team win. (See a former All-Star third baseman in Southern California)

It's clear Goldschmidt enjoys playing baseball in St. Louis, and it's an organization he's rather comfortable with. His work ethic is unquestionable, and his drive to help the Cardinals win is better than any other. Moreover, if he's willing to sign a team-friendly deal, he could provide an All-Star caliber bat to the lineup for relatively cheap. If his resurgence is for real, it could be a savvy move for a Cardinals front office who often overspends in free agency.