Top three most painful Cardinals postseason moments in recent history
Making the postseason is an awesome experience, but it often times ends in heartbreak. These three moments were some of the most painful for the Cardinals
By Curt Bishop
2022 Wild Card Series
2022 was a special season for the Birds, as Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina put on a memorable show for the final act of their storied careers.
The team won 93 games and captured their 12th NL Central title before facing off against the Phillies in the Wild Card Series.
However, it ended in an unceremonious fashion. The Phillies rolled over the Cardinals, winning two consecutive games to advance to the NLDS. Not only that, but it marked a bitter end to the careers of Pujols and Molina after all the magic they had brought over the years.