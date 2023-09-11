Top three most painful Cardinals postseason moments in recent history
Making the postseason is an awesome experience, but it often times ends in heartbreak. These three moments were some of the most painful for the Cardinals
By Curt Bishop
2005 NLCS
2005 was a special year for the Cardinals.
The team was truly at its peak, as they had the famous "MV3" of Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, and Albert Pujols. Even with Rolen hurt for most of that season, the team won 100 games and had the best record in all of baseball.
The Cardinals were looking for one last championship run in Busch Stadium II, as a new ballpark was set to open the following season.
St. Louis reached their second straight NLCS and was going up against a powerful Astros team that they had defeated the previous year to reach the World Series.
Down to their last out in Game 5 in Houston, they had rallied to win thanks to Pujols' breathtaking three-run homer off of Brad Lidge. St. Louis returned home with a mission to win two more games.
However, Game 6 was unremarkable. The Cardinals were dominated by Roy Oswalt and ultimately lost 5-1. Yadier Molina's fly ball to right field marked not only the end of the season but the end of an era as well.
The final scene at Busch Memorial Stadium would be the Astros celebrating their first-ever trip to the World Series.