Top 5 St. Louis Cardinals with most to gain from the World Baseball Classic
The St. Louis Cardinals have an MLB-high 19 players headed to four countries for the start of the World Baseball Classic. With plenty of spots to be won and lost during the preseason, there is a handful of Redbirds who can help themselves with a great WBC.
While there are many positions that are already spoken for, including the newly vacant catching position, there are a variety of players who needed a strong spring to earn a spot on the 2023 St. Louis roster to start the season.
Of the 19 players that will take part in the international tournament, 13 have spots on the Cardinals' 40-man roster. The other six players do not figure to have much of an impact on the 2023 season, with the exception of Oscar Mercado of Team Colombia.
St. Louis has a variety of MLB superstars participating in the tournament, including reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and finalist Nolan Arenado. There are, however, five Cardinals who could introduce themselves to St. Louis' 2023 plans with a big showing at the World Baseball Classic.