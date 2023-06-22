Tier ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' players and prospects for the trade deadline
Here is how the Cardinals' players and prospects should be grouped together when it comes to value
By Josh Jacobs
Open to offers
Jordan Montgomery, Alec Burleson, Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Paul DeJong, Andrew Knizner, Moises Gomez, Luken Baker, Zack Thompson, Genesis Cabrera, Juan Yepez
These are players and prospects they may not be trying to get rid of, but they will for sure be open to putting them in trades to get a deal done
If the Cardinals are in the race come late July, a Jordan Montgomery trade becomes a lot less likely. But even then, the Cardinals may be interested in moving him while also acquiring an arm with control beyond 2024.
Here's how that could work. Let's say for example the Cardinals acquire a starting pitcher like Jesus Luzardo or Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins. They could then flip Jordan Montgomery to a contender to capitalize on his value since they'll be losing him in free agency. They get an arm for this year and beyond but still get value from Montgomery in a market that is very thin on starting pitchers. Whether St. Louis is in the race or not, I think this can make a lot of sense if the right deal is there.
Alec Burleson, Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Luke Baker, Juan Yepez, Moises Gomez, and Zack Thompson all represent young players and prospects who could be smaller parts of a big package for St. Louis or could be a part of smaller deals to acquire talent this July. I don't think the Cardinals mind holding onto any of them, but they won't cause them to walk away from the table.
Paul DeJong is a guy they could capitalize on the value of if he continues to hit again as he has of late. If the Cardinals want to promote Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner is a guy who would be available. I doubt Genesis Cabrera gets dealt, but if a team really likes him, he could be available.