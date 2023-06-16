Three Trade Candidates If The Cardinals Don't Climb Back Into Contention
By Curt Bishop
3 of 4
Giovanny Gallegos
Giovanny Gallegos has been up and down this season. But bullpen help always seems to be at a premium. Gallegos can provide teams with a closer-type pitcher for the back end of the bullpen.
The Cardinals acquired Gallegos from the Yankees along with Chasen Shreve in the Luke Voit deal back in 2018. It's safe to say that the Cardinals got the better end of that deal. But if the team is out of contention, there may be some teams that come calling the Cardinals for Gallegos' services. The Mets could be a possibility with Edwin Diaz currently out with a knee injury.