Three things to look forward to in the Cardinals' weekend series with the Reds
The Cardinals are looking to continue their better play of late against the playoff-hopeful Reds
By Curt Bishop
Let The Kids Play
As we often hear these days in baseball, it's time to let the kids play.
And so it is. The Cardinals will be sending two of their young starters to the hill in each of the first two games of this series. Tonight, they'll start lefty Drew Rom, who is a native of Kentucky and grew up not too far from Cincinnati. It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Rom.
Rom looked terrible in his first start against the Pirates but bounced back against the Phillies. He also faced the Pirates last weekend and gave up three runs in 4.2 innings. While he wasn't sharp, he didn't implode.
And so, Rom will get a chance to start in Cincinnati tonight and prove his worth against the Reds. It'll be a tall task for sure, but he should be up to the challenge.
Tomorrow, St. Louis will send Zack Thompson to the hill. Thompson is coming off one of the best performances of his career. On Sunday, he faced the Pirates and allowed three runs over seven strong innings. He also recorded six strikeouts.
This is certainly an encouraging sign, and he'll come into Saturday's start with a little extra momentum as he looks to help the Cardinals keep up their improved play.