Redbird Rants
FanSided

Three things to look forward to as the Cardinals take on the Brewers

By Curt Bishop

St. Louis Cardinals v Baltimore Orioles
St. Louis Cardinals v Baltimore Orioles / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

The return of Juan Yepez

Juan Yepez has been in the minor leagues since the beginning of June. He was optioned to Memphis to make room for Dylan Carlson.

manual

With Tyler O'Neill out, the Cardinals will get a chance to see Yepez in action for the first time in a while. He's been hitting well at Triple-A and may get a chance against a left-handed pitcher. We don't know for certain how they'll use him, but he'll have a chance to shine and make a case for being on the 2024 roster.

Home/St Louis Cardinals News