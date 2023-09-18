Three things to look forward to as the Cardinals take on the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
The return of Juan Yepez
Juan Yepez has been in the minor leagues since the beginning of June. He was optioned to Memphis to make room for Dylan Carlson.
With Tyler O'Neill out, the Cardinals will get a chance to see Yepez in action for the first time in a while. He's been hitting well at Triple-A and may get a chance against a left-handed pitcher. We don't know for certain how they'll use him, but he'll have a chance to shine and make a case for being on the 2024 roster.