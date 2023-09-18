Three things to look forward to as the Cardinals take on the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
After a disappointing series loss to the Phillies, the Cardinals face off against the Brewers, who come to town looking to put a dagger in their rivals' hearts.
Just a loss tonight and a Marlins win will ensure that the Cardinals' only destination this October will be a seat on the couch. The team hasn't missed the postseason since 2018, but that will soon change.
But the Brewers have command in the NL Central, while the Cardinals remain in the cellar. Still, it should be a fun matchup between two NL Central rivals with the rest of the season on the line.
The series opener will feature an exciting matchup between Freddy Peralta and Adam Wainwright. Wainwright has had a poor final season to date, as he owns a record of 4-11 with an ERA of 7.95. However, he is on the verge of history. More on that later.
But even with the Cardinals out of contention, a series with the Brewers should be very exciting. Milwaukee boasts an elite pitching staff, while the Cardinals have a solid offense. We'll see what gives in this upcoming four-game series.
It certainly has been a season to forget for the Cardinals, who won 93 games last year and earned their 12th NL Central title. There will be no champagne celebrations this October.
But that doesn't mean we can't get excited for this week's matchup.
In this piece, we will discuss three things to look forward to as the Cardinals face off against their division rivals.