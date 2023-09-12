Three things to find joy in for the remainder of the Cardinals season
This season has been awful for the Cardinals, but there are still reasons to find joy in the remainder of the season
By Curt Bishop
Adam Wainwright's farewell tour
It's obvious that this season has not gone according to plan for Adam Wainwright. In some ways, it's been very painful to watch.
But even in the midst of his struggles, it's important for Cardinals fans to appreciate everything Wainwright has done for the organization and the City of St. Louis.
Despite his 3-10 record and 8.10 ERA, he has managed to pitch a few solid games this year. And every time he takes the mound, even in the midst of a tough season, fans give him a huge standing ovation.
At the end of this month, Wainwright's legendary career will come to an end, and he will have pitched his whole career in St. Louis. But Cardinals fans should take in every last moment that Wainwright has in a Cardinals uniform, because even though it's been a tough season, his career has been nothing short of magical.
He even still has a few more chances to secure 200 wins for his career, so that's something worth keeping an eye on.