Three things to find joy in for the remainder of the Cardinals season
This season has been awful for the Cardinals, but there are still reasons to find joy in the remainder of the season
By Curt Bishop
The passion of Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras is a guy that has been through a lot this year.
When the Cardinals had a kneejerk reaction to the struggles of the pitching staff and shifted him to designated hitter duties, fans in all walks of life were left wondering why this was happening. It seemed as if the Cardinals were throwing him under the bus and using him as a scapegoat.
But through it all, Contreras has remained himself. He handled that situation with grace and class, while also continuing to produce at the plate, playing the game with the same passion he always has.
He was never terribly popular in St. Louis during his time with the Cubs, but now that he's a Cardinal, fans have fallen in love with him, as they should.
Contreras plays with boisterous energy that you love when he's on your side and hate when he's on the other side. The new Cardinals catcher has been everything fans could have asked for.
The veteran slugger even flips the bat when he walks and homers, and that extra passion is certainly appreciated by Cardinals fans.
Despite everything that has gone wrong, you can't take the passion out of this guy. And even with the season a lost cause, he continues to show fight, giving Cardinals fans more reasons to love him.