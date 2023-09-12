Three things to find joy in for the remainder of the Cardinals season
This season has been awful for the Cardinals, but there are still reasons to find joy in the remainder of the season
By Curt Bishop
The 2023 season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Cardinals, who were picked by most to win the NL Central for a second straight year.
But as the rest of the season drags on, it's looking more and more likely that the team will finish in last place for the first time since 1990.
And so, when you read the title of this piece, you're probably wondering, "How could I possibly find joy in this dreadful season?" We've all been there at least once this season.
But even with the Cardinals on pace to have their worst season since 1999, there are still certain things to be grateful for. Granted, there was a lot more to be grateful for last year as opposed to this year, but I digress.
If this season has taught us anything, it's that we as fans should never take years when the team is good for granted. It's hard to be a winning ballclub every season. The Cardinals haven't had a losing season since all the way back in 2007.
That, in and of itself is something to be grateful for. I'm in no way saying that Cardinals fans don't have a right to be frustrated with this season. This entire mess was completely preventable, and the Cardinals front office dug themselves their own hole.
However, in this piece, we will discuss three things to be grateful for, even in the midst of such a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season.