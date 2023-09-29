Three things Cardinal Nation will miss about Adam Wainwright after he retires
By Curt Bishop
His wisdom
One thing that Cardinal Nation will miss about Wainwright is his wisdom.
The veteran right-hander has great experience as a pitcher but has been around so long because he possesses so much knowledge and wisdom. Oftentimes, he'll pass that knowledge down to young pitchers who seek to learn a few things and improve as competitors.
Several players have benefitted from Wainwright's wisdom, and it stands to reason why several pitchers who have come through the Cardinals organization ultimately became successful. He inherited knowledge from Chris Carpenter and passed it down to pitchers such as Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha, Jordan Montgomery, Lance Lynn, and others.
Because of that, they have become better pitchers.