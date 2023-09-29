Three things Cardinal Nation will miss about Adam Wainwright after he retires
By Curt Bishop
His kindness
Above everything else, Wainwright is truly a remarkable human being, on and off the field.
As mentioned previously, he has always carried himself with class and grace. But he has also been gracious with the media and fans throughout his career. Beyond even that, he donated his time to charitable causes, most notably with his non-profit organization known as "Big-League Impact."
Each year, Wainwright invites fans, teammates, and fellow players alike to join Big League Impact's Fantasy Football League to make a difference in not just the St. Louis community, but throughout the world.
Some of his charitable projects even include water projects and providing basic needs to people living in poverty around the world.