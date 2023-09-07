Three teams the St. Louis Cardinals can learn from after the 2023 season
The Cardinals are going to need to make major changes this offseason, and these three teams offer blueprints for them on how to avoid the mess they are in
By Curt Bishop
Chicago White Sox
It seems trivial that the White Sox are on this list, especially with the way their season has gone.
But recently, they made some very important moves to shake up the front office. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf fired General Manager Rick Hahn and President Ken Williams, two men who had been with the organization for decades.
I don't think the Cardinals will follow suit in that regard unless things continue to get worse beyond 2023. But it's clear that what they're doing right now isn't working. John Mozeliak's complacency ultimately backfired and caused the worst Cardinals season since 2007.
This is also something that has been a theme over the past several years. The White Sox deserve credit for finally acting and recognizing that there needed to be some major changes in-house. If things stay this bad for the Cardinals, it should come as no surprise if and when they decide to make further changes.