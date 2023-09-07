Three teams the St. Louis Cardinals can learn from after the 2023 season
The Cardinals are going to need to make major changes this offseason, and these three teams offer blueprints for them on how to avoid the mess they are in
By Curt Bishop
Texas Rangers
To me, the Rangers are the most obvious example of who the Cardinals can model their offseason strategy based on.
The Rangers lost 94 games last year, even after signing players such as Jon Gray, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager. Their most obvious weakness? Starting pitching, much like the Cardinals.
And so, the Rangers went straight to work when the offseason began, adding four starters to bolster their rotation. They signed Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney and also traded for St. Louis area native Jake Odorizzi.
deGrom got hurt, and Eovaldi is also on the injured list, but the Rangers' rotation became their ultimate strength as a result of their offseason activity. Now, they have Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery in their rotation, and despite their recent struggles, they could be a serious threat this coming postseason.