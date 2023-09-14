Three takeaways from the Cardinals' series win in Baltimore
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals pulled off yet another series win, this time against the American League-best Baltimore Orioles. With a 1-0 win on Wednesday, they secured their third consecutive series win and improved their record to 65-81 on the year, which obviously is still less than desirable, but at least there are signs of life.
Certain issues emerged during the series. Dakota Hudson had a bad start in the series opener, allowing seven runs in less than five innings. Nolan Gorman also got hurt and landed on the injured list for the second time in less than a month.
However, in the end, the Cardinals came out on top and beat yet another strong postseason contender, continuing their trend of playing the role of spoiler down the stretch.
Next up is a rematch with the defending National League champion Phillies, who come to St. Louis after they swept the Cardinals at home in August. But the series against the Orioles was certainly a step in the right direction for this team, especially as they start to look toward 2024 and potentially return to contention after a disappointing season.
But now is a good time to look back on this recent series with the Orioles and what went right for the Cardinals. We saw some truly incredible performances from certain players this week in Baltimore, and it may set the Cardinals up for a little more success as we move closer to the end of the season.
In this piece, we will discuss three major takeaways from the series between the Cardinals and Orioles.