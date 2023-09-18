Three takeaways from the Cardinals series loss to the Phillies
While Jordan Walker's heroic performance saved St. Louis from being swept, the Phillies exposed the same holes this Cardinals' team has had all season.
By Curt Bishop
Walker shines
Jordan Walker may have been one of the few bright spots of the series.
His bat remains hot, and he continues to come up big in the clutch. A go-ahead home run off Seranthony Dominguez on Sunday told that story.
It was truly a no-doubt home run and it proved to be the difference as the Cardinals prevented the sweep. He also made a nice diving play in right field, which means his defense is still steadily improving, and that's a good sign for 2024 and beyond.