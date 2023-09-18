Three takeaways from the Cardinals series loss to the Phillies
While Jordan Walker's heroic performance saved St. Louis from being swept, the Phillies exposed the same holes this Cardinals' team has had all season.
By Curt Bishop
Mikolas' struggles continue
One thing that is quite concerning right now is the fact that Miles Mikolas has really been struggling lately. I was at the game Saturday night and saw the veteran right-hander struggle firsthand.
After allowing two first-inning runs, it appeared that Mikolas had settled into a groove. But all that changed when Kyle Schwarber hit a line drive that barely cleared the right field wall and made it a 5-1 game. Mikolas recovered and made it through six, but he's allowed five runs in each of his past two starts, and this is concerning given that the Cardinals gave him a two-year extension prior to Opening Day.
He's now 7-12 with an alarming 4.84 ERA.