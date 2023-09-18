Three takeaways from the Cardinals series loss to the Phillies
While Jordan Walker's heroic performance saved St. Louis from being swept, the Phillies exposed the same holes this Cardinals' team has had all season.
By Curt Bishop
A historic new low
On Friday, the Cardinals rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and even came to within a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. They had knocked Aaron Nola out of the game early and had a chance to do some damage.
However, the powerful Phillies bullpen held on to secure a 5-4 win. It was the Cardinals' 82nd loss of the season, which ensured that they would finish below the .500 mark for the first time since 2007.
They stranded 15 runners in the series-opening loss to the Phillies. Prior to Friday's loss, the Cardinals had finished .500 or better in 15 consecutive seasons. That all came crashing down, however.
And though the Cardinals won the series finale, they now own a record of 66-83 with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
Of course, we all knew this was coming, and all it takes for the Cardinals to be officially eliminated tonight is a loss and a Marlins win.
But for now, one thing is certain. The Cardinals will finish under the .500 mark for the first time in 16 years.