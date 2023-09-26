Three takeaways from Cardinals series loss to Padres
By Curt Bishop
4 of 4
Old pal not so friendly
To add salt to the wound, former Cardinal Michael Wacha carved up a masterpiece in his start against his former team on Sunday. It also came on the 10-year anniversary of his near no-hitter against the Nationals in his rookie season.
Wacha went seven innings and allowed just two runs, which came on a two-run homer by Luken Baker. He also fanned six batters and walked just one batter, allowing only six hits in the process.
Should he opt out of his current contract, Wacha will be a free agent and is somebody who the Cardinals may want to take a look at this coming winter. But he certainly didn't give an inch against his old club.