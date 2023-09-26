Three takeaways from Cardinals series loss to Padres
By Curt Bishop
2 of 4
Bullpen collapses aplenty
The Cardinals bullpen took the brunt of the struggles this past weekend in San Diego. Matthew Liberatore served up a meatball to Manny Machado in the eighth inning in Game 1 on Friday night. That homer put the Padres up 4-2, where they would stay.
Though the Cardinals won Game 2, they weren't able to do it without some drama. Ryan Helsley blew a save in the ninth inning and let the Padres tie the game at two runs apiece. And after Drew Rom allowed eight runs, six of them earned on Sunday, Casey Lawrence and Andrew Suarez combined to allow four runs in 4.2 innings.