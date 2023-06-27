Three prospects for the Cardinals to trade before the trade deadline
While it is easy to look at the major league roster and find tradeable players, there are still plenty of minor leaguers available to move.
Moises Gomez
Moises Gomez has been one of the best hitters in the minors for the last two years now. His OPS is consistently over .900, and he has even shown success in the Fall League. Gomez is also being blocked at the majors by a handful of players. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, and even Tommy Edman/Brendan Donovan can all play well in the outfield, for the most part. The 24-year-old Gomez is listed as the Cardinals' 11th-best prospect, per MLB.com.
In AAA, Gomez is slashing .244/.306/.507 for an OPS of .813. While his walks aren't what you want to see and he strikes out at a high rate, a slugging percentage over .500 is something teams will drool over. That bat will play in the heart of a lineup at any level, particularly for a team that needs some pop. While his defense is nothing special, he can play a serviceable corner outfield, particularly in left.
When thinking of a team that could use a strong bat in the corner outfield, one team comes to mind quickly: The New York Yankees. Even before they traded for Andrew Benintendi at last year's deadline, the Yankees have been looking for a consistent bat in left field who can be serviceable on defense. They have Jasson Dominguez, who is a year or two away, but he plays center and they want to keep him there. Jake Bauers has recently been filling in, but he is probably more suited for first base or a bench piece.
Other teams that may be interested in a bat-first outfielder would be the Dodgers, Twins, Guardians, Phillies, and Marlins. These teams all have pitching in the upper levels of the minors that the Cardinals could poach.