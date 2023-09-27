Three playoff contenders that mirror Cardinals teams of the past
By Curt Bishop
Atlanta Braves
You really can't bet against the Braves this year. They are very clearly the best team in all of baseball.
Beyond a shadow of a doubt, they boast elite pitching and perhaps the best lineup in all of baseball. With stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II in their lineup, they mirror the 2004 Cardinals, who had Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, Larry Walker, and Reggie Sanders.
The Cardinals didn't win the World Series that year, but that could be where all similarities end between the '04 team and this year's Braves.