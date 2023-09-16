Redbird Rants
Three players who the Cardinals should not bring back after 2023

By Curt Bishop

Andrew Suarez

When the Cardinals signed Suarez, I was hoping that he could help shore up the pitching staff. But he hasn't been able to do that. In just 10 appearances, Suarez has an 8.50 ERA. It's a small sample size, but it is concerning.

Suarez was signed to a minor-league deal after spending time in Japan and in the KBO. But the Cardinals found Drew VerHagen after some time in the KBO, and the veteran right-hander hasn't been what they expected.

But Suarez also has been disappointing this season, and that is further proof that the Cardinals need proven arms, not guys who are trying to resurrect their careers in order to contend again.

