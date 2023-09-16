Three players who the Cardinals should not bring back after 2023
By Curt Bishop
Taylor Motter
I don't want to use this piece to bash Motter, but I think it goes without saying that the Cardinals have given him way too much leeway. He is a career .188 hitter and has posted a WAR of -1.5 over his five seasons in the big leagues.
Twice, he's played for three different teams in the span of one season. Yet the Cardinals have given him plenty of starts despite his offensive struggles, which ties into an issue Oli Marmol has had all season long of giving his best players days off for the final games of the road series.
Back in August, Motter was at the plate with two out in the ninth inning and represented the tying run against the Twins. Nolan Arenado was available on the bench. So were Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman. Motter struck out to end the game.
Back in April, the Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out in a game against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan was set to hit next. But with a lefty on the mound, Marmol chose to go with a right-handed hitter to counter, despite Donovan's success against lefties.
Marmol went with Motter, who struck out.
He's been called up and sent back down multiple times, yet he has provided no value for the team and therefore should not be brought back after this season, let alone for the remainder of the schedule.