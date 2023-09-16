Three players who the Cardinals should not bring back after 2023
By Curt Bishop
Since the 2023 season has been such a disaster for the Cardinals, we have seen a lot of new faces, many that more than likely would not be given much of a chance on a contending ballclub.
For context, the Cardinals have a tragic number of one in the NL Central and six in the Wild Card race, so it's only a matter of time before they're officially eliminated from postseason contention and take a seat on the couch for the first time since 2018.
The Cardinals have already ensured that they will not finish above .500 this season, and soon, they'll secure their first losing season since 2007. It's quite unfamiliar territory for a team that prides itself on winning and consistently reaching the postseason.
We can only hope that 2023 proves to be an outlier and the Cardinals return to playoff contention next year.
With that being said, there are certain players who were on this year's roster that may not have gotten any chances with teams in contention. And it's likely only because the Cardinals are so far out of contention that some of these players got opportunities on the big-league roster.
But that isn't to say that all the players who received such chances were necessarily deserving of them, and it would serve the Cardinals well to cut bait with some of these players in the offseason.
In this piece, we will discuss three players who the Cardinals should let go of after the season ends.