Three players who have given the Cardinals fits over the years
By Curt Bishop
Max Fried
Max Fried is another guy who just seems to have the Cardinals number.
The Cardinals showed a little life against him on Thursday in Atlanta last week, touching him for three runs in the second inning. But he settled back in and gave the Braves six innings, defeating the Birds in the series finale.
He's pitched six games against the Cardinals in his career and has won five of them. Fried also owns a 1.10 ERA against St. Louis over 32.2 innings of work.
Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola has a long history of success against the Cardinals, dating back to 2021.
On April 18 of that year, he pitched a complete-game shutout against St. Louis. The Cardinals ran into him last October when they were facing elimination in the Wild Card series, and he struck out six batters and pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball to help Philadelphia advance to the NLDS.
This year was no different. He gave Philadelphia seven scoreless frames on August 27 as they secured a sweep against the Cardinals.