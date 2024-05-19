Three players who have given the Cardinals fits over the years
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals have had more than their fair share of players who have been dialed in against them over the past several years. Sometimes certain players just seem to have the Cardinals' number.
In their long history, the Cardinals have definitely had several players that they've struggled to contain. It could be a pitcher who dominates every time he faces the Cardinals or somebody who the team just can't seem to get out at the plate. They could be players on their division rivals' rosters or somebody on another National League club.
It certainly varies. Every team has a few players that they just can't seem to contain for whatever reason, and the Cardinals are no different. 2023 has been a classic case of almost every team seemingly having the Cardinals' number, as they own the second-worst record in the National League.
With under 20 games remaining on the schedule, there isn't any realistic hope that they'll turn it around and make a run towards October. The season went south very quickly for the Cardinals, and the team has not been able to fully recover from a historically bad start.
But regardless of whether the Cardinals are in contention or not, there are always players on certain teams that seem to give them a hard time no matter what they try to do in order to remedy the situation.
In this piece, we will take a look at three players from opposing who have always seemed to give the Cardinals trouble.
Ian Happ
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has been a pest for the Cardinals.
Against Adam Wainwright alone, he owns a .389 batting average with seven home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.491 OPS. In his career, he owns a .314 average against the Cardinals and has a total of nine home runs.
Needless to say, Happ has cooked the Cardinals over the years, and with him remaining in Chicago for the next three years, it isn't about to get any easier for the Cards as they face their longtime NL Central nemesis again.