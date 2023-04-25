Three players the St. Louis Cardinals should promote soon
Matthew Liberatore
The starting pitching is the most obvious area of concern. Pitchers such as Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, and Jake Woodford have grossly underperformed. But this is where Matthew Liberatore comes in. At Triple-A Memphis, the young left-hander is 3-1 in five starts with a 2.60 ERA over 27.2 innings of work. He's also only waked nine batters and allowed just 22 hits.
It's fair to question just how much longer the Cardinals can keep Liberatore down in Memphis, especially with the way things are going right now with the rotation. Before long, the Cardinals may find themselves in a deeper hole if things don't change. Adding Liberatore to the rotation would allow the Cardinals to move Woodford to the bullpen or even send him down to Memphis to get right, similarly to how they sent Andre Pallante down.
Juan Yepez
Like many, I was surprised to see that Juan Yepez didn't make the Opening Day roster. At a certain point, the Cardinals are going to have to make way for him, that is, if he isn't traded. I'm personally not ready for the Cardinals to give up on Yepez just yet. He's got too much potential and can hit for a ton of power.
It's obvious that Dylan Carlson has performed below expectations over the past few seasons. This year is no different, as he is hitting just .205 with no home runs and just three RBI. The Cardinals essentially have gone out of their way to clear spots for him and Tyler O'Neill. O'Neill is performing a little bit better as of late, but if he and Carlson continue to struggle, having them on the roster at Yepez's expense becomes problematic.