Three moves the Cardinals should have made this offseason
By Curt Bishop
Trade For Pablo Lopez
Pablo Lopez has cooled off a little bit, but he got off to a pretty hot start with the Twins. He's 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA since being acquired from the Marlins. He also has struck out 75 batters over 60 innings of work. This was an obvious fit and the Cardinals missed a great opportunity to add a steady presence to their rotation.
Ken Rosenthal had reported that the Cardinals and Marlins had discussions about Tyler O'Neill over the winter. This would have been a great way to clear the outfield logjam. However, St. Louis passed and played the tired "We like what we have" card.
The Twins later extended Lopez and bought out his upcoming year of free agency, and they did so at a reasonable price, signing him for $73.5 million.
Hindsight is of course 20/20, but with the struggles of Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Steven Matz, the Cardinals have been exposed for failing to address a glaring problem.